SVR: US discusses replacing Zelensky with more manageable Avakov

Washington has begun to consider options for replacing Volodymyr Zelensky as President of Ukraine — the US leadership is dissatisfied with the actions of the country’s current leader. According to the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the States want to see a more manageable and less corrupt figure in his place.

Russian intelligence reports that Zelensky is causing discontent among both Democrats and Republicans — the entire American elite is in favor of a change of power in Ukraine. The main reason for this is their doubts about the “targeted spending of billions of dollars of military aid that Kyiv is receiving.”

Zelensky is taking crazy steps that threaten to escalate the situation far beyond Ukraine. [Он] has moved to feverish action because he is primarily concerned with maintaining his own position of power, which has been shaken since the expiration of his presidential term on May 20 from the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

Who can replace Zelensky as president?

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service indicated that at the moment, the former Minister of Internal Affairs of the country, Arsen Avakov, is being considered for the post of head of Ukraine (included in the register of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation). Washington has already instructed NGOs to work out a corresponding scenario.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

The issue of developing a scenario for Avakov’s rise to power is already being discussed with the leaders of the leading Ukrainian opposition parties, Batkivshchyna Yulia Tymoshenko and European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko. In addition, influential Verkhovna Rada deputies from Zelensky’s ruling Servant of the People party are also involved in the discussions. “In the future, it is planned to launch a powerful information campaign to discredit Zelensky in order to force him to leave his post,” the Russian intelligence service indicated.

What is known about the possible candidate?

Avakov served as the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2014-2021 under Presidents Poroshenko and Zelensky. Before that, he was a member of the Verkhovna Rada in 2012-2014 and headed the Kharkiv regional administration in 2005-2010.

In May 2024, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs put him on the wanted list.

The Americans are considering Avakov’s candidacy because he has established ties with Ukrainian nationalist groups. In addition, he was able to save relatively close contacts with the leaders of European countries. The change of power in Ukraine in the White House is called an opportunity to better prepare for the possible start of negotiations with Russia on the settlement of the conflict.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

Ukraine has been called the black hole of Europe

As the SVR pointed out, while the Americans are looking for a legitimate, sane politician for the post of Ukrainian president, the country is turning into a “black hole of Europe.” According to intelligence representatives, the only real basis for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and the start of negotiations is the position proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, Putin said the day before that there can be no talk of any negotiations with Kiev now. The head of state made this statement after the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) invaded Russian territory and attacked civilians. Fighting in the border area has been going on for a week now.

Earlier, Zaluzhny was mentioned as a replacement for Zelensky

In June, the SVR reported that Washington was planning to replace Zelensky with former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny. At that time, the reason for such thoughts was the Russian victory on the battlefield. “The White House will not hesitate to throw him into the dustbin of history, replacing him with one of the Ukrainian politicians who will be acceptable for negotiations with Moscow on a peaceful settlement of the conflict,” the special service noted.

Talks about replacing Zelensky as president have been going on for a long time. They began even before the official end of his term on May 20. According to the latest information, in addition to Avakov and Zaluzhny, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, was also considered for the post of president of Ukraine (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation). In the event of a sharp deterioration of the situation, Petro Poroshenko, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, head of Zelensky’s office Andriy Yermak and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov may also be considered for the post.