The US Department of Energy (DoE) said it was planning to provide up to $12 billion in funding for automakers to retrofit existing US plants to produce electric and hybrid vehicles.

Most of the funding, about $10 billion, will be allocated from an advanced vehicle manufacturing program overseen by the department’s Office of Lending Programs, according to DoE Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The other $2 billion will come from funds allocated under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year.

The funds will help create jobs in long-standing auto communities as the auto industry transitions to electric vehicles, Granholm said. The DOE said it would favor projects that are likely to uphold collective bargaining agreements and have high salaries.