Bloomberg announced US plans to impose a 200% duty on aluminum from Russia this week

The United States may soon introduce a 200 percent duty on aluminum from Russia. On such plans on Monday, February 6, reports Bloomberg with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, such a decision could be made as early as this week as part of increased pressure on Moscow. These discussions have been going on for several months.

According to Bloomberg, the introduction of such high duties will actually lead to the fact that the United States will stop buying Russian aluminum. Until now, the share of this metal of Russian origin has traditionally been about 10 percent of the total volume of US imports.

The White House has not yet commented on this information.

Last November, the London Metal Exchange (LME) decided not to impose a ban on the supply of metals from Russia. Prior to this, the LME was interested in the opinion of traders on this topic – it depended on the participants whether trading in Russian products would continue, whether restrictions would be imposed on the volume of supplies, or whether shipments of Russian metals to the warehouses of the exchange would be prohibited.