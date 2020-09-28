The administration of US President Donald Trump has warned the Iraqi government about the possibility of a complete closure of the American embassy in Baghdad, reports The wall street journal with reference to sources.

According to the newspaper, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo notified this during a telephone conversation between Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazimi.

According to the Iraqi official, the administration of the American leader is already taking preliminary steps to close the embassy in Baghdad within a few months while maintaining the consulate in Erbil.

Let us remind you that at the end of August, four missiles exploded near the US diplomatic mission in the “green zone” of Baghdad.