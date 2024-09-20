Politico: US May Soon Announce Reduction of Presence in Iraq

The United States expects to announce an agreement with Iraq next week to reduce the presence of American troops in the country, the publication writes. Politicociting officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden.

“The United States expects to announce next week a long-awaited agreement with Iraq to reduce the presence of American troops in the country,” the article says.

It is planned that 2.5 thousand American fighters will leave Iraq by the end of 2026. At the moment, the negotiations are close to completion, the publication writes. At the same time, according to a source from the Pentagon, US forces will continue to strike terrorists in the region in the future.

Earlier, former Trump adviser Herbert McMaster said that former US President Donald Trump was involved in the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021. According to him, the politician is partly responsible for what happened, since he began to negotiate with the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) on the conditions for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

On September 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the United States was increasing its military presence near Russia’s borders. According to him, Washington explains this by countering the “Russian threat” and China.