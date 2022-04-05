Home page politics

Of: Nadja Austel, Vincent Büssow, and Stefan Krieger

A complete energy embargo against Russia is being discussed more and more intensively. However, there are still no signs of a change of course by the federal government.

After the attacks on the Ukraine* will be in Ukraine conflict* the calls for sanctions against Russia* volume up.

the USA* announce a new package of sanctions for Russia, including a blanket ban on new investments.

the EU* advises on a possible embargo against Moscow*. Chancellor Olaf Scholz* has so far ruled out such a step out of concern for the economy.

+++ 10.30 p.m.: The USA wants to announce a new package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday (04/06/2022). Among other things, “any new investment” will be banned in the country. In addition, tightened sanctions against financial institutions and state-owned companies in Russia as well as new punitive measures against Russian government officials and their families are planned, according to informed circles. The sanctions will therefore be imposed in coordination with the EU and the other G7 countries. They will impose “significant costs” on Russia and further isolate the country “economically, financially and technologically,” it said.

The new sanctions come in response to alleged Russian atrocities against civilians in the Kiev suburb of Bucha. “We have already come to the conclusion that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, and the information from Bucha appears to show new evidence of war crimes,” the source said. The sanctions are a way of holding those responsible accountable. US President Joe Biden* had already described the alleged Russian atrocities in Bucha as “war crimes” on Monday (April 4, 2022) and announced new sanctions against Moscow.

Montage: left US President Joe Biden, right Russian President Vladimir Putin © Mandel Ngan/Mikhail Metzel/AFP

Putin warns of further sanctions in Ukraine war: “double-edged sword”

+++ 6.30 p.m.: President Vladimir Putin has reacted to the announced new sanctions against Russia. On Tuesday (April 5, 2022), the head of the Kremlin warned against the nationalization of Russian assets abroad. Such a step has been discussed since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Putin said in a televised address that the measure would be “a double-edged sword”. Only recently did the German state take over supervision of Gazprom Germania from Russia.

Meanwhile, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck spoke out in favor of a tough package of sanctions against Russia. In view of the reports of the atrocities in Bucha, there must be talk of imposing a ban on coal imports, as the EU Commission had already proposed (see update from 3:15 p.m.). A ban on imports of gas from Russia is still not on the German side.

EU wants to impose sanctions in the energy sector

+++ 3.15 p.m.: Because of the war atrocities in Ukraine, the European Union wants to impose sanctions in the energy sector against Russia for the first time explained. The import of wood, cement and alcoholic beverages such as vodka should also be prohibited. In a second step, oil imports could also be banned.

Von der Leyen justified the EU’s fifth package of sanctions with the “horrible pictures from Bucha and other areas” from which the Russian troops had withdrawn. This will also ban the export of certain semiconductors, computers and other equipment worth ten billion euros from the EU to Russia. According to diplomats, the ambassadors of the member states want to discuss the tightened penalties on Wednesday.

+++ 1.25 p.m.: Like Germany and other EU countries, Sweden is expelling diplomats from Russia, but initially significantly fewer than other countries. Foreign Minister Ann Linde said at a press conference in Stockholm on Tuesday that the three Russian diplomats were not working in Sweden in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. She does not rule out that further expulsions could follow.

Earlier on Tuesday, Denmark announced that 15 Russian intelligence officers would be expelled from the country. Italy expelled 30 diplomats from Russia. On Monday, Germany had declared 40 Russian diplomats undesirable persons, which is also tantamount to expulsion.

Sanctions in the Ukraine war: EU wants to ban coal imports from Russia

+++ 12.45 p.m.: The EU Commission is preparing restrictions on Russian coal imports because of the war in Ukraine. The German press agency learned this on Tuesday from EU circles. Accordingly, Russian coal imports are part of the next package of sanctions against Russia. More details, such as when and to what extent coal imports from Russia could be stopped, were not initially known. According to diplomats, the Commission intends to present the sanctions package to the EU countries on Tuesday. They then have to vote on it.

Update from April 5th, 2022, 12.30 p.m.: After the atrocities in the Ukrainian Bucha, Russia is threatened with further sanctions and increased international isolation. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced economic sanctions for this week and possible measures “related to energy” would be discussed with allies. The EU finance ministers want to discuss a possible oil and coal embargo.

Sanctions against Russia: Germany is coming under increasing pressure

First report: BERLIN – Calls for a ban on Russian gas imports have been growing louder following atrocities by Russian troops in Bucha and other nearby cities in recent days Kyiv* became known. Especially after the three Baltic countries Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced that they would stop Russian gas imports from April 1st.

When it comes to sanctions against Russia, the German government is sticking to its stance of not taking this step out of concern about the consequences for the economy and society. The Federal Minister of Economics made a corresponding statement Robert Habeck* (Green*), Minister of Finance Christian Lindner* (FDP*) and SPD* boss Lars Klingbeil. They received support from Austria, while the EU Commission did not rule out an embargo on Monday (04/04/2022).

Sanctions against Russia: Lithuania already manages without Russian gas

According to an estimate by the Brussels think tank Bruegel, the EU states spend around 380 million euros a day on Russian gas and around 360 million euros on oil. Critics see this as an indirect co-financing of the Ukraine War*.

The EU country Lithuania has already managed to do without Russian gas. Since the weekend, the Baltic state of 2.8 million people has been covering all of its needs via a liquefied natural gas terminal in the Baltic Sea. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Federal Republic will probably need at least until the summer of 2024 to become largely independent of Moscow when it comes to the raw material.

The export-oriented German economy is relatively dependent on energy from Russia. For example, before the start of the Ukraine war, Germany covered more than half of its natural gas requirements from Russia. The federal government is trying to change course, but sanctions against Russia would also affect Germany under the current circumstances.

The ministry explained that the share of Russian gas deliveries has now fallen to a good 40 percent. By the summer of 2024, it could be possible to become largely independent of the dominant source. But that depends on the pace of the expansion of renewable energies and the extent of the energy savings achieved.

“Emotionally, you can understand any demand for an embargo.”

Germany’s private banks expect the economy in Germany and Europe to collapse in the event of sanctions against Russia and a ban on imports of energy from Russia. “Every demand for an embargo can be understood emotionally,” said the President of the Association of German Banks (BdB), Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, on Monday (April 4th, 2022). “If that were to happen, there is a high probability that the German economy, and probably the European economy as well, would fall into recession – with long-term consequences.”

Sanctions against Russia: What about Germany’s natural gas reserves?

Even before the start of the war in Ukraine, the filling levels in this country were significantly lower than in previous years. The last current total value for Germany was given by the database of the Gas Infrastructure Europe network on Saturday (April 2nd, 2022) at just under 26.5 percent. In addition, more energy is extracted every day (529 gigawatt hours) than is newly stored (486 GWh), and this is far below the technically possible capacities.

Sanctions against Russia: Domestic gas only covers five percent of consumption

Concerns about the stability of gas supplies from Russia and considerations of an import ban as part of sanctions against the Kremlin also fueled the debate on the European side about the role of German domestic production. For years, the Federal Republic of Germany’s own production had declined – also because conventional deposits were visibly exhausted and at the same time there was resistance to the alternative fracking method.

After all, we are working towards independence from Russian oil and from coal and gas

At best, domestic gas covers about five percent of consumption. The head of the industry association BVEG, Ludwig Möhring, calls for this to be seen at least as an additional support: “Our goal is to keep production at the current level and ideally even to expand it slightly. This value of security of supply must be recognized and increased.” Since the attack on Ukraine, nothing has been the same, he explained. “The supply structures have been shaken.”

Sanctions against Russia: Germany has largely stopped its own gas production

Federal Minister of Economics Habeck said on Monday (April 5th, 2022) when asked whether an immediate embargo was ruled out, no matter what the Russian President Wladimir Putin* do: “We are working on independence from Russian oil and from coal and gas.” Germany has largely stopped its own oil and gas production, decided against suppliers other than Russia and against energy terminals. “We’re going to rebuild everything and turn it around,” said Habeck. In this respect, there are steps towards an embargo every day – and thus also towards stricter sanctions against Russia. (skr/vbu/dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.