Reuters: US not increasing Patriot missile production in Japan due to Boeing

A US plan to use factories in Japan to boost production of Patriot missiles has been thwarted by a shortage of a critical component made by Boeing, according to a report Reuters with reference to sources.

Currently, Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industry produces about 30 PAC-3 missiles a year under license from the American Lockheed Martin. The agency’s sources indicated that the company could produce 60 such missiles if not for the shortage of components.

The Pentagon hopes to quickly ramp up production from about 500 to more than 750 missiles a year worldwide amid the conflict in Ukraine and increased supplies to Kyiv.

However, the sources say these plans cannot be realized without additional supplies of missile seekers, which the United States provides to allies in the final stages of assembly. “It may take several years before Mitsubishi can increase production volumes due to a shortage of components,” said one of the agency’s interlocutors in the industry.

In May, it was reported that Japan would transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to the United States, with the condition that they would not be supplied to third countries, including Ukraine. This clarification was made by the head of the country’s Ministry of Defense, Itsunori Onodera.

Russian Ambassador Nikolai Nozdrev warned Japan against transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, saying that this would lead to serious consequences in bilateral relations between Tokyo and Moscow.