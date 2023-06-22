Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

dr Michael Guillen experienced the pitfalls of a submarine trip to the wreck of the Titanic firsthand. He almost paid for this adventure with his life.

Munich – The disappearance of a submarine on the way to the wreck of the Titanic is currently on everyone’s lips. Already on Sunday (June 18) the trail of the “Titan” was lost. So far there is no trace of the boat and the five occupants, including a billionaire and the husband and son of a native of Rosenheim. Several reasons are conceivable for the disappearance of the submarine. But time is running out, because the oxygen can only keep five people alive for 96 hours.

Titan Submarine Disappearance: “A Recipe for Disaster”

The physicist Michael Guillen also knows that such submarine journeys are not harmless. He experienced severe turbulence himself on a trip to the wreck of the Titanic, but more than 20 years ago. He sharply criticizes the commercial offer of the Titanic trips:

“Everything is opening up to tourists and I’m afraid if there’s money involved and you can make a profit with the thrill-seekers who are willing to put the money into it, that’s a recipe for disaster,” Guillen told sky news. “It’s not a Disneyland ride,” he clarifies.

Turbulence on a trip to the Titanic wreck: physicist Michael Guillen had a bad experience

“There was a voice in my head. I will never forget the words: ‘This is how it will end for you’. I thought of my wife, whom I would never see again,” says the physicist about his own experience at the wreck of the Titanic. The submarine Guillen was sailing in was thrown by an underwater current in a propeller at the stern of the Titanic. It got stuck there.

Traveling to the wreck of the Titanic can be very dangerous. A submarine has disappeared on the way there since Sunday. © Oceangate Expeditions/dpa

Huge parts of the Titanic fell on them, later they hit a wall. The pilot’s actions saved the physicist and the rest of the crew. He was able to maneuver the submarine out of the propeller.

Five people on Titanic submarine ‘Titan’: ‘I get sick just thinking they’re down there’

The current incident makes Guillen very sad. “My heart beats for the people who have disappeared. I get sick just thinking about them being down there,” he said in an interview sky news.

The physicist considers a communication failure to be unlikely. Because, as he says opposite sky news, if it had been one, the pilot would have swum back to the surface as quickly as possible. He wishes the best for those affected: “I hope that the story will not end like this,” he explains. However, the Coast Guard draws a depressing scenario of the current situation.