The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the regulatory agency for health products in the United States, permanently suspended this Thursday (16) a measure that required patients to go personally to certified health providers to obtain abortion pills. Pills can now be shipped by mail.

According to information from the New York Times, medical abortion is authorized in the United States until ten weeks of gestation and now providers will be able to prescribe abortion pills and send them in the mail after consultations by telemedicine.

Gazeta do Povo’s Beliefs: Defense of Life from Conception

Earlier this year, due to the pandemic, the FDA had temporarily suspended the need for a face-to-face application to obtain mifepristone, one of two drugs used to terminate a pregnancy. Now you have made the decision to make the change permanent. In 19 US states, telemedicine consultations for medical abortion are prohibited.

In early December, the US Supreme Court opened a judgment that could change or overturn rulings in the Roe v cases. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), when the court ruled that American states cannot prohibit abortion before so-called viability – the minimum gestation period for a fetus to survive outside the womb, now estimated at around 24 weeks.

The state of Mississippi went to court in the second half of last year, asking judges to rule on whether all bans on pre-feasible abortions in the country are unconstitutional, after a lawsuit questioning a state law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.