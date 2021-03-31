The United States is ready to interact with Russia and China at the UN on issues of common interest, but will not “indulge” countries that are taking a course that is unacceptable to Washington. On March 31, the American Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters about this.

“We are open about these concerns, whether it is the situation with the Uyghurs in China, or Russia’s actions in Syria … We know where the red lines are and are trying to overcome differences. But we are trying to find those areas where we have points of contact, ”she said.

As examples, where the United States at the UN found a common language with Russia and China, Thomas-Greenfield cited the coordination of Security Council statements on Myanmar. The diplomat added that at the same site, Washington is cooperating with Beijing on climate change.

“So, as the chief diplomat in New York, I am responsible for finding a common language where we can achieve common goals, but at the same time, not letting countries get off the ground when they violate human rights or are moving in a direction that we consider unacceptable, ”she stressed.

Earlier on the same day, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russian-American relations were in a deep crisis. According to him, the telephone conversation held on January 26 between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden about the extension of the Treaty on Measures to Further Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-3) is a confirmation of the existence of topics that can be discussed by states, despite to the problems that have arisen.

On March 29, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Russian Federation would build a political course in relations with the United States after the completion of the revision of the actions of the new American administration.