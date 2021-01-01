US Permanent Representative to the UN Kelly Kraft criticized the organization’s budget for 2021, reports RIA News…

As specified, the UN budget for this year is $ 3.2 billion. It was approved on Thursday by a majority vote, despite the objections of the United States and Israel.

The American side, in particular, opposed the financing of the event in honor of the anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration.

Kraft said the document “contains nothing to praise.” In her opinion, the declaration is “poisoned by anti-Semitism and anti-Israeli bias.”

The Permanent Representative noted that the United States will never support the Durban process, as it is “aimed at dividing, not uniting.”

According to Kraft, American taxpayer funds should be spent in accordance with the country’s interests.

Earlier it was reported that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed the hope that in 2021 humanity will be healed from the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, he drew attention to the climate crisis.