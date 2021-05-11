Moscow and Washington adhere to their obligations under the Treaty on Measures to Further Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START, or START-3). About it stated US Ambassador Robert Wood at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Tuesday 11 May.

According to him, the obligations were fulfilled, despite the differences between the countries.

“We are accountable to each other within the framework of the verification regime stipulated by the agreement. The extension of New START will undoubtedly make the world safer, ”he said.

As the American permanent representative noted, START guarantees quantitative restrictions that prevent Russia from increasing the number of nuclear weapons installed on missiles that can reach the United States in about an hour or less.

Wood added that the extension of START III will allow the parties to monitor compliance with the terms of the treaty, fostering trust and stability.

“President Biden and President Putin have agreed to explore discussions on strategic stability on a range of arms control and emerging security issues. We are preparing for these discussions, ”concluded the US Permanent Representative.

On February 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed US leader Joseph Biden’s promise to extend the START Treaty.

At the end of January, the leaders of Russia and the United States held their first telephone conversation, during which they discussed, in particular, the extension of the START Treaty. After that, the Russian leader submitted to the State Duma a bill on the ratification of the document. Then the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified the agreement, and after that Putin signed a law ratifying the agreement on the extension of the START Treaty.

On February 3, the agreement entered into force. The agreement in its current form without any changes or additions will be valid until February 5, 2026.

The UN and the North Atlantic Alliance positively assessed the extension of the START Treaty. The extension of the agreement was also welcomed in the European Union.