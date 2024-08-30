Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2024 – 9:45

The U.S. consumer spending (PCE) price index rose 0.2% in July from June, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The increase was 2.5% year-over-year. The monthly rate was in line with the consensus forecast by analysts polled by FactSet, but the annual rate was below the 2.6% forecast.

The U.S. core PCE, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 0.2% in July from June, the Commerce Department said. The annual reading was up 2.6%. The monthly rate was in line with the consensus of analysts surveyed by FactSet, but the annual rate fell short of the 2.7% forecast.

The PCE is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred measure of inflation.