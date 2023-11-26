The US State Department announced the killing of 33 Americans in Israel, during the Hamas operation on October 7th.

What is the real number of US citizens in the conflict zone?

Israel

The Washington Post reported that an estimated 600,000 Americans were in Israel before October 7, most of them residents of the country.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that 10 Americans were still missing after the attack, adding that “at least some of them” were being held by Hamas.

Two American citizens became the first detainees released by Hamas on October 20.

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced last month that it would coordinate charter flights outside Israel for American citizens and their family members, due to the limited availability of commercial flights.

The State Department also lifted its travel advisory for Israel last month, warning Americans to “reconsider travel” to the country.

Gaza

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a press conference on Wednesday that the United States had been in contact with 400 Americans in Gaza who wanted to leave, with the number rising to about 1,000 taking into account their family members.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt was opened on Wednesday to allow some foreign citizens and wounded Palestinians to leave Gaza, the first time anyone has been allowed to leave the Strip since the war began.

American citizens in the Strip have been advised to move south toward the Rafah crossing before its possible reopening, and dozens have been evacuated over the past few days, although many remain in Gaza.

US officials had previously estimated that between 500 and 600 Americans of Palestinian origin lived in Gaza. Many families who traveled to Gaza from the United States for short-term visits were also trapped, according to the Washington Post.

West Bank

Nearly 45,000 to 60,000 Palestinian Americans live in the occupied West Bank, Reuters reported, citing a US official.

But an Israeli official put a much lower estimate, telling Reuters that it ranged between 15 and 20 thousand.