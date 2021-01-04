A report from the US Congress has warned that the US may impose sanctions on it for India’s deal worth billions of dollars to buy the Russian-made S-400 air defense system. In October 2018, India signed a five billion dollar deal with Russia to buy four S-400s even after Donald Trump’s administration’s warning. The Trump administration warned that doing so could impose American sanctions on India.The Congress ‘independent and bipartisan research body’ Congressional Research Service ‘(CRS) of the US Parliament of Congress said in its latest report submitted to the Congress that India’ is keen for more technology sharing and co-creation initiatives while the US is protecting India’s ‘offset’ policy And calls for higher FDI limits in the field of reform and defense. ‘

The report warns that ‘India may impose sanctions on India under the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act’ due to India’s billions of dollars to buy Russia-made S-400 air defense system. However, the CRS report is not an official report of the US Congress nor does it reflect the views of MPs. These independent experts prepare for MPs so that after understanding all the things, they decide after thoughtfully.

India has given the first installment

India paid Russia the first installment of $ 80 million in 2019 for this missile system. The S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-surface missile. Last month, Russia said that the current defense deals, including the supply of the first batch of the S-400 missile system, are being implemented despite the threat of US sanctions.

Last month, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev in New Delhi seemed to criticize US sanctions on Turkey over the purchase of the S-400 missile system under a two-and-a-half-billion dollar deal, saying Russia did not recognize such unilateral actions.