The US Congress advises justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump for his attempts to manipulate the 2020 election results.

For the first time in American history, a parliamentary committee of inquiry has recommended that a former president be brought to trial. Four counts warrant prosecution, according to the seven committee members: obstruction of Congress, conspiracy against the functioning of the US authorities, a plan to make false statements and incitement or support of an insurrection.

In an extra session according to a tight script, committee members again presented how Donald Trump deliberately lied about fraud in the 2020 election. He already told allies in the weeks before Election Day that he intended to claim victory no matter what. concludes the Commission of Inquiry. That culminated in a violent storming of the Capitol by supporters just as Congressmen were there to ratify his loss.

Not suitable



Quote

A person who behaves in this way at that moment can never hold a position of authority again Liz Cheney, Vice Chair of the Investigative Committee The former president, like any other citizen, should be held responsible for breaking the law, the members believe. It is also important that he will never hold public office again, says Vice President Liz Cheney. “Anyone who behaves like this at that moment can never hold a position of authority again. He is unfit for any office,” she emphasises. The investigation committee’s verdict does not mean that justice will actually put Trump in the dock – it is only an advice. Jack Smith, who until recently worked at the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, has to decide as a special prosecutor whether Trump really should be tried for his role in the Capitol storming and the run-up to it. That is politically complicated, because Trump has already announced that he will be eligible for re-election in 2024.

Closing piece

Above all, the commission wants to take a firm stand to impress upon the American public the seriousness of the events of two years ago. In theory, someone convicted of inciting an uprising could face up to ten years in prison. The names of some of Trump’s allies are also being sent to justice for a possible criminal case.

The advice to prosecute Trump is the culmination of a year and a half of investigation into the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, by extremists and supporters of Donald Trump. The committee will also publish all its findings in a thick final report this week. More than 1,000 witnesses have been heard and more than a million documents have been collected. The summary alone is over 100 pages long. It identifies Donald Trump as the main culprit in the investigation into the violence on January 6, 2021. “The main cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, who was followed by many others,” the report says. “None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.”

Fake electoral votes

Trump then did not intervene when the demonstration he had called got out of hand. Behind the scenes, allies tried to block the transfer of power to Joe Biden with fake electoral votes in order to bend relations in the decisive electoral college. Among other things, the committee recommends changing the law to make such a trick more difficult.

The members suspect that lawyers have tried to influence witnesses in the parliamentary investigation at the request of Trump’s circle. For example, a witness reported that she was offered a well-paid job. A lawyer told another witness that she could safely state that she does not remember things, even if she does have memories.

The seven members of the committee must complete the work now that relations in Congress are about to change. New members of Congress will take office in January and the Republican opposition will gain a narrow majority. Trump’s party has already announced that it will end its investigation into his actions in the lost 2020 election.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: