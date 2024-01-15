Reuters: US-owned ship hit off Yemen

A US-owned ship was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen. The publication reports this Sky News.

“The vessel hit by a missile near Yemen is a US-owned Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, according to intelligence firm Ambrey. The missile caused a fire in the ship’s hold, but the ship remains seaworthy, the report says,” the publication notes.

It is also additionally reported that explosions were heard near Yemen's Hodeidah airport.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that Shiite Houthi militias from Yemen's ruling Ansar Allah movement attacked the US Navy destroyer Laboon in the Red Sea with an anti-ship cruise missile. The missile was shot down by an American fighter near the city of Hodeidah.