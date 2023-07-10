DAccording to the US government, the protection of Ukraine should be guaranteed in the long term through security commitments by individual countries. For example, the US is ready to provide Ukraine with various forms of military support, share intelligence and provide cyber support so that it can defend itself and ward off future aggression, said US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan , on Sunday (local time).

A few days before the NATO summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, the US government made it clear that, from its point of view, Ukraine cannot be admitted to the military alliance in the short term. Ukraine is demanding that, or at least an abbreviation of the admissions process. In the USA, on the other hand, there was talk of comprehensive security guarantees at the weekend – after the end of the war and before possible NATO membership.

The summit in Vilnius is about how Ukraine can be brought closer to the alliance and what security guarantees can be given after the end of the Russian war of aggression. Biden and a number of other NATO partners do not yet consider Ukraine ready for accession – also because of the ongoing war.

Biden said in a CNN interview published on Sunday that the United States is ready to offer Ukraine similar protection to Israel after the end of the Russian war of aggression. Sullivan explained on board the Presidential plane en route to London: “The concept envisages that the United States, together with other allies and partners, negotiate long-term bilateral security commitments with Ukraine within a multilateral framework.”







Biden will comment on this in Vilnius and discuss it with partners and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sullivan said. Zelenskyi previously made his presence at the NATO summit conditional on Ukraine receiving a signal about its future in the military alliance.

Selenskyj wants stronger protection at the border with Belarus

In his daily video message on Sunday, Zelenskyy once again thanked the soldiers for their successes on the battlefield. According to military information from Kiev, Ukraine is making progress in its counter-offensive to liberate its areas from Russian occupation – especially in the eastern region of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

During a visit to the city of Lutsk in north-western Ukraine near Belarus, Zelenskyy again advocated better protection of the state border. The priority is to strengthen the whole northern border, all regions there, he said. Zelenskyy also wanted to strengthen people’s sense of security with his visit to the region near EU and NATO member Poland.







Russian troops also invaded Ukraine from Belarus in the north after the start of the war on February 24, 2022. Thousands of Russians are stationed in Belarus, using military bases there primarily to prepare for combat missions. Experts currently believe that a new attack from Belarus is not very likely. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian leadership sees Minsk, which supports Moscow’s war of aggression, as a party to the conflict and as a threat.