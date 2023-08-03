The United States ordered on Wednesday the evacuation of non-essential personnel from its embassy in Niger, after the military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

“Because of this event, the State Department has ordered the removal of non-essential government employees from the embassy“, as well as their families, says a notice posted on the State Department website.

The message warns US citizens “not to travel to Niger” and raises the alert level for the African country from 3 to 4.

Several Americans boarded French and Italian repatriation flights from Niamey, the Nigerian capital, on Wednesday, although the United States has not ordered any general evacuation.

Washington strongly condemned the overthrow of Bazoum on July 26, when members of his own guard detained him in the presidency, but he has not suspended his aid to Niger, which amounts to several hundred million dollars.

Asked at a news conference on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said there were no indications of threats against Americans in Niger or official facilities such as the embassy.

The United States has some 1,000 soldiers deployed in the country as part of the fight against jihadist groups in the Sahel.

President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum Photo: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

Biden calls for the immediate release of the president of Niger

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, called on Thursday for the immediate release of the ousted president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who is being held by the military who carried out a coup a week ago.

“I call for the immediate release of President Bazoum and his family, and for the preservation of Niger’s hard-won democracy”Biden said in a statement published this Thursday for the 63rd anniversary of the independence of the African country.

“At this critical moment, the United States stands with the people of Niger to honor our decades-long partnership based on shared democratic values ​​and support for a civilian-led government,” he stressed.

The people of Niger have the right to choose their leaders. They have expressed their will through free and fair elections, and that must be respected.

Bazoum, 63, was ousted a week ago by his own guard in a coup condemned by the United States, European countries and the United Nations.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed an economic blockade on Niger last Sunday and gave the coup leaders a period of one week for Bazoum to return to power.

