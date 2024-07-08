From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/08/2024 – 15:29

The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it is requiring inspections of 2,600 Boeing 737 jets because passenger oxygen masks could fail during an emergency.

The inspections of the 737 MAX and NG models were ordered after multiple reports that the oxygen generators in the passenger service units were moving out of position, an issue that could result in the inability to provide supplemental oxygen to passengers during a potential depressurization.

+Boeing agrees to plead guilty in case involving fatal 737 MAX crashes

Boeing, which did not immediately comment, issued a bulletin to airlines on June 17 requesting visual inspections, the FAA said.

The agency said its airworthiness directive is effective immediately and requires inspections and corrective action, if necessary, within 120 to 150 days, depending on the 737 model. The FAA is also prohibiting airlines from installing potentially defective parts.

Airlines should conduct a general visual inspection and, if necessary, replace oxygen generators with new or known-to-be-used oxygen generators, attach heating pads and relocate affected oxygen generators, the US agency said.