The US Commerce Department said on Thursday that orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which is closely watched data because it gives an indication of corporate spending plans, fell 0.2 percent last month.

Core capital goods orders remained stable in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected orders for core capital goods to decline by 0.2 percent.

Core capital goods orders rose 8.3 percent year-on-year in December.

In a separate context, preliminary estimates showed the growth of the US economy in the fourth quarter of last year, by 2.9 percent, higher than expectations of 2.6 percent, but it slowed down from the growth achieved in the third quarter, which may give an opportunity for the Federal Reserve to ease the pace of increasing interest rates. during its meeting at the end of this month.

In the third quarter of last year, the US economy grew by 3.2 percent, after two quarters of deflation, amid inflationary pressures that are the highest in 40 years, due to high energy prices and the repercussions of the Ukrainian war.

Investors widely expect the Federal Reserve to slow interest rate hikes to 25 basis points, at its scheduled meetings on January 31-February 1, from 50 basis points last December.