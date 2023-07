How did you feel about the content of this article?

People walk in front of the US embassy in Haiti | Photo: Johnson Sabin/EFE

Port-au-Prince – The United States has ordered family members of government officials and its Embassy in Haiti who are not carrying out emergency work to leave the Caribbean country, which is experiencing a worsening security situation.

An alert on the website of the US Embassy in Haiti communicates the decision taken by the US Department of State in this regard.

The text reiterates the call made the previous day for US citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible by commercial transportation or other private options, “in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges.”

“American citizens who wish to leave Port-au-Prince (the country’s capital) should follow local news and only do so when they feel it is safe,” adds the alert, which advises against travel to Haiti due to the risk of kidnappings, crimes and civil unrest and because of poor health infrastructure.

Due to this situation, “the US government is extremely limited in its ability to provide emergency services” to its citizens, and on-the-spot assistance is only possible through local authorities (Haitian National Police and ambulance services).

The statement noted that US government officials in Haiti are restricted from moving around in the “confined area around the embassy.”

In addition, they are prohibited from walking in Port-au-Prince and cannot use public transport or taxis, go to banks or use ATMs, drive at night, travel anywhere between 01:00 am and 05:00 am or do so without prior approval and measures. security specials.

Haiti is experiencing extreme violence, with much of Port-au-Prince and the surrounding area under the control of armed gangs, which has forced thousands of its inhabitants to flee their homes and become internally displaced.

In the poorest country in the Americas, almost 50% of the population suffers from food insecurity, and half of its just over 11 million inhabitants live in poverty.