By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety regulators said on Friday they had opened an investigation into the autonomous driving system in vehicles from Cruise, GM’s robot taxi company.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has received reports of incidents in which autonomous vehicles “may improperly brake or become immobile”.

The agency said that while both issues “seem distinct, each results in vehicles becoming unexpected roadblocks.” The safety agency’s preliminary assessment covers 242 Cruise autonomous vehicles and is the first step before filing a recall.

The investigation follows reports of three accidents in which Cruise cars were rear-ended by other vehicles after braking suddenly.

The company said that “its vehicles have accumulated nearly 1 million kilometers driven fully autonomously in an extremely complex urban environment, with no injuries or life-threatening fatalities. We will continue to cooperate fully with NHTSA or any regulator.”

The agency said it plans to fully assess potential safety-related issues and will review “the safety rationale and similarity of hard braking incidents” and the “frequency, duration and safety consequences associated with vehicle immobilization incidents.”

The NHTSA said the issues “could present a number of potential hazards, such as a collision with a Cruise vehicle, risk to a stranded passenger exiting an immobilized Cruise vehicle, or obstruction of traffic including emergency vehicles.”

The agency said it had three reports of the automated steering system of Cruise vehicles “initiating a hard braking maneuver in response to another road user rapidly approaching from the rear. In each case, the other road user subsequently struck the rear of the vehicle equipped with the autonomous system.”

Cruise said police did not ticket its vehicles in any of the three collisions.

