Nafter 3:07 hours of hard work, a smile flashed over the face of Alexander Zverev. With a lot of effort, but in the end convincingly, the German top player solved his difficult first round task at the US Open. Zverev prevailed against South African Kevin Anderson 7: 6 (7: 2), 5: 7, 6: 3, 7: 5. In round two he will now meet the American Brandon Nakashima, who is at the start thanks to a wildcard.

“It was a match of high quality,” said Zverev afterwards at Eurosport. “I’m happy that I’m here, I’m happy that I’m further now”. The luck of the draw had not really been on his side in the end. At the Cincinnati Masters, his first tournament after a six-month Corona break, he met the Scot Andy Murray right at the start. He lost, so there was no more match practice. He could have used exactly this right before the start of the US Open.

There he got Anderson drawn in round one. After persistent injury problems, he is currently only on position 117 in the world rankings. But three years ago he was in the final against Rafael Nadal in New York. “It is probably the hardest first round that you can get as a seeded player,” said Zverev himself.

However, despite everything, the German went into the game as the clear favorite. Not least because he had won all five previous duels with Anderson. Like Zverev, the South African has a strong first serve. Unlike him, however, he often marches to the net afterwards, trying to keep the rallies short. In this part, however, largely renounced this stylistic device. Probably also out of respect for Zverev’s game from the baseline.

The duel was absolutely even from the start. Both players gave the opponent few chances to attack their own serve. In the first round, Zverev still led with a break and served with a score of 5: 4 to win the set. Then he suddenly wobbled – and had to do the extra lap over the tiebreaker.

Zverev’s only wobble was even more serious in the second round. There he gave Anderson the only break to 5: 6 and a little later the equalizer with a devious ball. In retrospect, however, he at least used this dropout to pull himself together again. In the third and fourth movements, the 23-year-old appeared to be much more concentrated, used his opportunities consistently and deservedly won through in the end.

For Peter Gojowczyk, however, the tournament has already ended. The 31-year-old from Munich had to admit defeat to number 24 seeded Poland Hubert Hurkacz 3: 6, 4: 6, 4: 6 on Monday. In the women’s category, Angelique Kerber had reached the second round with a 6: 4, 6: 4 against the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. There she meets her compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam, who beat the American Caroline Dolehide 6: 2, 6: 2.