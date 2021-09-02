A.After his turbo performance, lexander Zverev grabbed three balls, threw them into the cheering audience and then let his powerful self-confidence speak for itself. “It’s great that it took me less than an hour and a half to win,” said the top German player after he had solved his second compulsory task at the US Open with the dominance of a title contender: “I’ll still have the energy, the power to need. Hopefully I’ll be playing for the Grand Slam title, that’s what I’m here for. “

The Olympic champion from Hamburg cleared the overstrained Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in only 1:14 hours with 6: 1, 6: 0, 6: 3 in just 1:14 hours, increasing his winning streak on the tour to 13 matches still has the chance of winning the first Grand Slam title of his career. The next opponent of the co-favorite is the American Jack Sock, who started with a wild card, or the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who was 31st. Zverev is the second German professional in the third round after the Munich qualifier Peter Gojowczyk.

Top player Angelique Kerber wants to follow in the evening with a victory over the Ukrainian Angelina Kalinina. The game was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday due to the storm in New York by the foothills of Hurricane Ida. On the fourth day of the tournament there was no sign of the freak weather, the sun was shining over the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Last year’s finalist, who also won the final of the Masters in Cincinnati after his gold triumph in Tokyo, had nothing to miss in the first round against the US veteran Sam Querrey and also became his clear favorite role against the 33-year-old Ramos-Vinolas without any wobbles just.

“He does that really very well”

At a Challenger tournament in 2014, Zverev was once 1: 6, 0: 6 against the world number 48. got under the wheels, but the balance of power is different today. The Spaniard could not follow the pace of the German number one at all, there was no tension at any point. Zverev put the left-hander under constant pressure with his power from the baseline. The first round was over after just 22 minutes.

“He does it really very well, no doubt about it,” said Boris Becker at the Eurosport microphone: “But we all expected Ramos to be competitive, he is not at the moment. This is not only due to Alexander Zverev. “

It was fine with Zverev, he was still fully on the gas pedal. It looked like he didn’t want to spend a minute longer than necessary on center court, where there was hardly any mood. The duel was too one-sided. The wildly determined Zverev, who is increasingly positioning himself as the main competitor of tour dominator Novak Djokovic, is too dominant.

With a triumph in New York, the Serb could rise to the sole Grand Slam record champion ahead of Roger Federer (Switzerland) and Rafael Nadal (Spain / all 20 titles) and also make the Grand Slam perfect – victory in all four majors in one year . Zverev has something against it.