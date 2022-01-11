The British teenager only managed to keep her service when trailing 3-0 in the second set. Raducanu was broken five times by Rybakina, the number 13 in the world who reached the final in Adelaide last week. The 22-year-old tennis star who plays for Kazakhstan had to lose out to Australian Ashleigh Barty, the global number 1.

Raducanu became infected with the corona virus last month and had to skip the demonstration tournament in Abu Dhabi. The British, eighteenth in the world ranking, was therefore also missing in Melbourne last week. She played her first match of the season in Sydney, but after 55 minutes the tournament was already over for the tennis player who was chosen as sports personality of the year in Great Britain. The Australian Open starts next week.