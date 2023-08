New York – Jannik Sinner easily qualifies for the third round of the Us Open, the last Grand Slam of the current season on the Flushing Meadows courts in New York. The South Tyrolean tennis player won the Italian derby with Lorenzo Sonego in three sets with a score of 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two hours of play.

The number six in the ATP ranking will face the winner of the match between Wawrinka and Etcheverry in the next round.