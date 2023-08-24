Hypothetical quarterfinals against Alcaraz, semifinals with Medveved and final with Djokovic: this is the path that the blue No. 1 should take to be able to win. And in the second round the possibility of a derby with Sonego. Berrettini-Humbert

Luigi Ansaloni

Quarterfinals against Alcaraz, semifinal with Medveved and final with Djokovic. To be able to win these US Opens, according to the draw drawn in the afternoon in New York, Jannik Sinner would have to climb the equivalent of Everest and K2 combined. He couldn't have gone worse, to the No. 1 blue, who really got the absolute worst part with the number six seed. On the South Tyrolean's road there are not only the number one and number three in the world, without counting Djokovic on the other side, but on paper even the previous rounds are not a walk in the park. In the second chance of a derby with Lorenzo Sonego, who will make his debut against a qualifier, in the third there could be Stan Wawrinka and in the round of 16 one between Dimitrov and Zverev, with the German (who beat him in 2021) in a clear recovery and fresh from a semifinal in Cincinnati .

projections — As for the other Italians, Berrettini will make his debut against Humbert and would have Rublev in a possible third round, Cecchinato will face Safiullin and Musetti against a qualifier, while Arnaldi (who is in the hypothetical round of 16 against Alcaraz) will play against Australian Kublert. The projections of the quarter-finals, second draw, are Alcaraz against Sinner (which would be the rematch of that absurd match of 2022, also in the quarterfinals), Ruud against Rune, Medvedev against Rublev and Djokovic against Tsitipas. The upper part of the draw, that of Sinner, seems harder than the lower one, where Nole is clearly favored to reach the final. Not only that: the Serbian will see his main opponents get tired of each other, before getting to him.

the blue ones — As for the women's draw and the blues, in the upper part Cocciaretto will debut against a qualifier (in the third round she would have the reigning champion Iga Swiatek), while Paolini will debut against Ostapenko. In the lower part, Trevisan will face Putintseva, a very tough debut for Giorgi against world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, ditto for Bronzetti who will face Krejcikova. The projections of the women's quarterfinals say Swiatek against Gauff, Rybakina against Sakkari, Pegula against Garcia and Sabalenka against Jabeur.