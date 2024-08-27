Jannik Sinner today on the court at the US Open. The world number 1 makes his debut in the first round program on August 27th facing the American Mackenzie McDonald in a day that – live on TV and streaming – offers a total of 9 Italians on the court between men’s and women’s singles.

Sinner vs McDonald

Sinner will be involved in the second match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium courtwhere the program opens at 6 pm, Italian time. It is expected that the 23-year-old from Alto Adige will take to the court after 8 pm to challenge McDonald, with whom he has won all 3 matches played so far. Between 2021 and 2023 Sinner won on the hard courts of Washington in the final (2021), on the clay of Roland Garros in the third round 2022 and on the synthetic indoor of Rotterdam in the second round 2023, always in 3 sets. The world number 1 arrives at the appointment after having archived the doping case that conditioned him for months: the two positives to clostebol recorded in the spring, due to contamination, did not lead to disqualification.

It’s Paolini’s turn

On the field of the Louis Armstrong Stadium, in the Italian night (starting at 1), it’s the turn of Jasmine Paulini. The Italian, seeded number 5, debuts against the Canadian Bianca Andreescu. In the next match, here Lorenzo Sonego: after the triumph in Winston Salem, a complicated debut against the American Tommy Paul, seeded number 14.

The other Italians

On field number 17, in the last scheduled match (around midnight Italian time), Mattia Bellucci faces Swiss veteran Stanislas Wawrinka. First, in the second match on court number 10, in our late afternoon the spotlight was on Fabio Fogniniopposite to the Czech Tomas Machac. After him, on the field Matthew Arnaldi against American Zachary Svajda.

At midnight in Italy, on field number 12, the debut of Flavio Cobolli against Australian James Duckworth.

On field number 13, instead, the second match includes the challenge between Elizabeth Cocciaretto and Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl. Sarah Errani opens the program of field 15 against the Spanish Cristina Bucsa.

US Open on TV and streaming

The US Open will be broadcast on SuperTennis and Sky Sport. SuperTennis (channel 212 on Sky, channel 64 on digital terrestrial, streaming on SuperTenniX) will broadcast the tournament live on free-to-air TV, in simulcast with Sky and Now.