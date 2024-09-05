Tennis, US Open, Sinner beats Medvedev in four sets and enchants in New York

Jannik Sinner continues to make his fans dream, another spectacular match from the Italian and a semi-final achieved. The Italian wins the challenge against Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and thus reaches the semi-final of the US Open for the first time in his career. The Italian, number one in world tennis, wins in four sets – 6/2, 1/6, 6/1, 6/4 – and wins the 13th match against the Russian tennis player, his ‘master-rival’, fifth in the ATP ranking. A razor-sharp forehand gives the victory to the Italian tennis player who ignites the crowd in the stands of Arthur Ashe, the central court of Flushing Meadows in New York. The 23-year-old from Sesto Pusteria will meet in the semi-finals the British Jack Draper (22 years old, number 25 in the ATP ranking) who beat Alex De Minaur.