Serena Williams failed to make a big start due to an ankle injury and lost her 24th Grand Slam title dream as she lost to Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals of the US Open Tennis Tournament here on Thursday night. Gone.Azarenka of Belarus defeated her strong rival 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to make it to the final of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2013. In the title match, they will face two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who defeated America’s Jennifer Brady 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3.

Serena had a pain in her ankle and meanwhile took a ‘time out’ as well. Azarenka did not lose patience despite losing the first set easily and was successful in defeating Serena for the first time in 11 matches in the Grand Slam tournaments. Azarenka later said, ‘It took seven years to get here. This is my favorite number. To reach the finals you have to defeat the best players and today was the same day.

Azarenka won the Australian Open in 2013 and 2013. In both these years she also reached the final of US Open but failed to overcome Serena on both occasions. The way Serena won the first set seemed like she would be able to easily make it to the finals here for the third time in a row but Azarenka won five consecutive games in the second set and then took a 3-0 lead in the third set. Did not give the opponent a chance to return.

Azarenka bounced back. He put up 12 winners in the second set and made just one mistake. This time in the third set, he offered a great sample of his expertise at baseline, especially as Serena had no answer to his backhand. Now Azarenka and Osaka will be face to face. Both these players have been number one in the past.

Azarenka has moved his victory campaign from this victory to 11 wins, while Osaka has also won 10 matches in a row. The final of the Western and Southern Open between Azarenka and Osaka was also to be played but the Japanese player withdrew from the title match due to a muscle strain. Osaka, who won the title after defeating Serena in 2018 at Flushing Meadows, said after reaching the final, ‘It means a lot to me. I consider New York as my second home. ‘