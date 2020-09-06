Serena Williams, a former world No. 1 women’s tennis player, made a strong comeback after falling behind to beat former champion Sloane Stephens to advance to the fourth round of the US Open. Serena was in danger of dropping out of the Grand Slam tournament early after her US Open debut 22 years ago, but the former six-time champion won 10 games out of the final 12 to beat fellow American Stephens 2-6, 6 Flushing showed a way out of the midsaw, defeating -2, 6-2.

Serena’s three-year-old daughter Olympia was also present in the audience during the match on Saturday. Sitting on her father’s lap wearing a mask, Olympia waved her mother’s side after victory. Serena also returned to the locker room and waved at her daughter.

In the next round, Serena will face Maria Sakari of Greece, who defeated American 19-year-old Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1. Serena said after the match, “I hope she (Olympia) sees her mother challenging her.”

Serena’s daughter Olympia

Known for his powerful service, Serena made 12 aces during this period. Stephans, the 2017 US Open champion who has suffered a sixth defeat in seven matches against Serena, said, ‘Serena did much better service. He is undoubtedly one of the best serving players in the game. His service is very difficult to read.

Serena was in danger of losing at one time, but she came back strongly and won the final 12 to 10 games and won the match. Other bouts of the day included 16th seed Elise Mertens, 20th seed Caroline Mukova and Svetana Pironkova. Svetana upset 18th seed Donna Wekich 6-4 6-1.

In the men’s category, 2019 runner-up Denil Medvedev and sixth seed Matrio Beretani, who made the semi-finals a year ago, won. Number 10 player André Rublov, 15th seed Felix Agar Elisim, 21st seed Alex de Minor and Vasek Pospisil also entered the fourth round. Pospisil defeated eighth seed Roberto Batista Agut 7-5 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2. He will next take on De Minore, who defeated 11th seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.