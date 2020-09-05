Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov made it to the second round of the US Open in the men’s doubles. The Indo-Canadian duo advanced to the second round with a straight-sets victory here. Bopanna and Shapovalov defeated American players Ernesto Escobedo and Noa Rubin 6–2, 6–4 in the first round of the Grandslan on Friday.The match lasted for one hour 22 minutes. The Indo-Canadian duo will face sixth seed Kevin Kreitz and Andreas Mizz in the next round.



Bopanna is the only Indian in the tournament after the exit of young Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan. Sumit Nagal lost to second seeded Austrian Dominic Theme in straight sets in the second round, while Divij Sharan and his Serbian compatriot Nikola Cassic were eliminated in the opening round of the men’s doubles by eighth seed Nicola Mectic and Wesley Coolhoff.