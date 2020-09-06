India’s experienced tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov made it to the quarterfinals of the US Open men’s doubles. Bopanna and Shapovalov defeated the sixth seed Kevin Kreitz and Andreas Miz in the second round in a hard-fought contest.

The unseeded pair of India and Canada returned after losing the first set in this second round match on Saturday, beating the German pair 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 47 minutes.



Bopanna and Shapovalov will face Jean-Julian Roger and Horia Tekau in the quarter-finals. After the exit of Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan, Bopanna is the only Indian player left in the tournament.



Youth player Sumit Nagal lost in the second round of singles against second seeded Austrian and world number three Dominic Theme while Divij and his Serbia partner Nikola Kesich were eliminated in the first round of men’s doubles. Mektic and Wesley Coolhoff suffered a defeat against the eighth seeded pair.