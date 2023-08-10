The United States Tennis Federation announced that the next US Open, scheduled to be held in New York from August 28 to September 10, will award a total of 65 million dollars in prizes, marking an increase of 8% compared to the prizes awarded in the 2022 edition.

This year’s US Open will set a new record by having the highest prize pool in its history. This increase comes at a special time, as the tournament commemorates the 50th anniversary of equal pay between the men’s and women’s tours.

In 1973, the US Open became a pioneer by being the first sporting event to distribute equal prizes between male and female players, awarding $25,000 both the winner of the men’s tournament and the winner of the women’s tournament.

Half a century later, the champions in both the men’s and women’s categories at Flushing Meadows will receive a cash prize of three million dollars each.

To ensure greater fairness, all players who make it to the main draw of the tournament will receive a minimum prize of $81,500. This figure represents a significant increase of 44% compared to the 2019 edition, when the minimum prize was $58,000.

In addition, the qualifying phase will also feature substantial cash prizes. Those who compete in the first qualifying round will receive $22,000, while those who make it to the third round will receive $45,000.

Prize money of the US Open 2023 vs Prize money of the US Open 2022. Winner: +400K (+15%)

Finalist: +200K (+15%)

Semifinalist: +70K (+10%)

Quarterfinalist: +10K (+2%)

4R: +6K (+2%)

3R: +3K (+1.5%)

2R: +2K (+1.5%)

1R: +1.5K (+1.8%) The Slams continue to rise exaggeratedly the … pic.twitter.com/G0GwYspqjx — José Morón (@jmgmoron) August 9, 2023

