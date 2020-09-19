F.For Germany’s golf star Martin Kaymer and superstar Tiger Woods, the 120th US Open ended prematurely after the second day. Kaymer only played one round of 76 on Friday (local time) on the difficult par 70 course of the Winged Foot Golf Club and failed with a total of 147 strokes by one stroke at the cut. The 35-year-old from Mettmann won the US Open in 2014. Since then, the two-time major champion has been waiting for another tournament victory.

The 15-time major winner Woods fared even worse. The 44-year-old Californian needed 77 strokes for his second round at the event, which was endowed with $ 12.5 million, and clearly missed qualifying for the two decisive rounds at the weekend with 150 strokes.

In contrast, the German golf professional Stephan Jäger caused a surprise. The 31-year-old, who lives in the United States, played a round of 70 on day two and is tied for 12th place with a total of 141 strokes. The native of Munich had secured his ticket for the US Open with strong performances on the second-rate Korn Ferry Tour.

The American Patrick Reed took the lead in the second major tournament of the year with 136 strokes in front of his compatriot Bryson DeChambeau (137). Because of the Corona crisis, no fans are allowed on the golf course.