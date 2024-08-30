In the first round, Osaka, who had also caused a stir in New York with her extravagant outfits with oversized bows, surprised everyone with a confident victory against world number ten Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia). The Japanese, who became a mother to a daughter last year, later described her playing clothes as her “super suit”.
However, the two-time tournament winner (2018 and 2020) made many simple mistakes against Muchova in Arthur Ashe Stadium. In the second set, Osaka missed three set points before the 2023 French Open finalist kept her nerve in the tiebreak and used her second match point to win.
US Open: Osaka fails against Muchova
