Veteran Novak Djokovic made a stunning comeback after losing the tiebreaker for the first time this year, winning four sets. She entered the third round of the US Open Tennis Tournament with this win but top seed Carolina Pliskova in the women’s section did not advance to the second round. World number-1 Djokovic defeated Kyle Edmund 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The first set ran for over an hour, which Edmund named after him in the tiebreaker. Earlier this year Djokovic won in a tiebreaker on all ten occasions. After this, however, Djokovic dominated and lifted his record this year to 25–0. Meanwhile, he also won his 17th Grand Slam title as Australian Open.

In the women’s category, the top seed Pliskova’s journey came to a halt in the second round. She had two set points in the second set but could not take advantage of them. Caroline Garcia of France defeated her 6–1, 7–6 (2). Meanwhile, 2018 champion Naomi Osaka had no trouble in a 6–1, 6–2 win over Kamila Giorgi, but 2016 champion Angelique Kerber spent an hour and 40 minutes on the court against Anna Lena Freedsum. They won the match 6-3, 7-6 (6).



Sixth seed Petra Kvitova defeated Katrina Kozlova 7-6 (3), 6-2 to enter the third round. In the men’s category, fourth seed Stephanos Sitsipas defeated the 168th-ranked Maxim Cressey of America 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the third round. Fifth seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany defeated American Wild Card entry Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1. He defeated his 19-year-old rival with his scorching serve after missing the second set in a tiebreaker.

Seventh seed David Goffin of Belgium beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 while 12th seed Dennis Shapovalov of Canada beat Kwon Soon Woo of South Korea 6-7. (5), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Apart from Pliskova, there were some other disturbances in the women’s section.

American unseeded Anna Lee and Shelby Rogers showed the two preferred players a way out. Lee defeated 13th seed Alison Riske 6–0, 6–3, while Rogers defeated 11th seed Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6–1.

12th seed Marketa Vondarsova of the Czech Republic was also eliminated in a 65-minute match against Aleksandra Sasanovic 6–1, 6–2. Ukraine’s 30th seed Kristina Maladenovich had four match points in the second set but could not take advantage of them and lost to Russia’s Varavra Gracheva 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0.