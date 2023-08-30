The favorites make their debut without problems, already at Khachanov’s house. Long John extends his career

Joseph DiGiovanni

A good debut at the Us Open for Sascha Zverev: the German, with a triple 6-4, passes the Australian Vukic in two hours and 11 minutes. There are 12 aces for Zverev, who loses the serve only once, in the eighth game of the third set, immediately getting the next break, and then closes with the serve. The number 12 seed will face Altmaier in a German derby: a complicated success over Lestienne for the number 53 in the world. The match between Daniil Medvedev and the Hungarian Balazs does not exist. The number 3 in the ranking, winner in New York in 2021, pulverizes his opponent with a powerful 6-1 6-1 6-0 in one hour and 17 minutes. Now for the Russian there will be O'Connell, passed in 4 sets in the Australian derby against Purcell.

KHACHANOV OUT — The surprise of the day was Khachanov's elimination without appeal. The world number 11 never enters the game and is overwhelmed by the American Mmoh, who wins 6-2 6-4 6-2 in two hours and 21 minutes. A chasm opens up on that side of the board, while Cameron Norrie respects the forecast by overwhelming Shevchenko in one hour and 32 minutes. Andy Murray gives us the usual moments of great tennis, capable of canceling two set points on his opponent's serve against Moutet in the second set, capitalizing on the break point and completely turning the match, won 3-0. For the Scotsman, who knows how to win here, there is an old school second round with Grigor Dimitrov, who wins the most incredible match of the day with Alex Molcan. The Bulgarian comes back from two sets down, takes the match to the fifth set but incredibly the number 115 in the standings has the strength not to get lost and goes to serve for the match. It seems to end up 30-0, but with 4 consecutive points Dimitrov breaks serve and goes to the changeover. Molcan gets hurt and asks for a medical time-out, but on his return he has a match point (wasted) on his opponent's serve. After winning two normal tie-breaks Molcan has two match points which he wastes in the super tie-break, allowing Dimitrov to win in 4 hours and 40 thanks to 4 consecutive points!