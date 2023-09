Genoa – Matteo Arnaldi’s exploits at the US Open: after a four-hour ‘battle’ the Sanremo tennis player (61 Atp) beat the French Arthur Fils (48 Atp) and won the third round of the slam that is played in New York.

The final score was 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4. “I played a good game, I knew it was difficult. I’m raising the level and that’s what matters,” he told Super Tennis at the end of the match.