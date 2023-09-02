Rome – The “tale” of Matthew Arnaldi in New York. The 22-year-old from Sanremo, number 61 in the current world rankings (his best ranking), has reached the round of 16 of the US Open, the fourth and final round of the Grand Slam of the season, taking place on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows.

The blue, for the first time on stage in a third round match of a Major, did not pay for the emotion or even the fatigue accumulated in the success of less than 48 hours earlier, which reached the fifth set against the French Arthur Fils, And Bent Briton Cameron Norrie, 16 in the international ranking and seeding, with a score of 6-3 6-4 6-3. In the round of 16 he will challenge the winner of the match between the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and another Briton, namely Daniel Evans. Another result. Third round: Jack Draper (GBR) b. Michael Mmoh (USA) 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Today Arnaldi’s match was perfect with many winning points, 37, and several net closures. For the blue (who committed only 16 unforced errors) also 5 aces. He broke Norrie’s serve five times, losing it on only one occasion. A triumphal ride up to New York for the Ligurian tennis player, who with today’s success has gained access to the top 50 of the world rankings.