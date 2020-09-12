Russia’s Vera Zvonareva and Laura Cjemond won the US Open women’s doubles title. In the final played between the Corona virus epidemic, the duo defeated third seeded Shu Yifan and Nicole Melichar 6-4, 6-4 in consecutive sets.

The 36-year-old Jovanareva also became the US Open women’s doubles champion with Natalie Dechi in 2006, while in 2010 she was runner-up in singles.

Jevonareva and CJmund received four million dollars as victories. The two had decided to play together just before the tournament and did not get any preference.

Women players standing for trophy

Jwonareva, who was the women’s doubles champion in 2006, has also undergone shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, she also gave birth to a daughter. She has also won the 2012 Australian Open women’s doubles championship. (Input from agency)