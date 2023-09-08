US Open: Gauff reaches the final after beating Muchova in a rough game

The United States already has its new star in women’s tennis. Coconut

Gauff, number 6 in the world at just 19 years old, qualified for the US Open final on Thursday and will try to get his first grand slam on Saturday.

Called to be the heir to the Williams sisters, Gauff defeated the Czech Karolina Muchova in the semifinals 6-4 and 7-5 in two hours and three minutes, and thus became the youngest American to reach the final of the ‘big’ New York since Serena Williams in 1999.

This semifinal encounter against Muchova, which Gauff nailed down on his sixth match point and had vibrant moments like a 40-shot point in the final game, was suspended for roughly 50 minutes early in the second set over an environmental protest in the stands. .

One of the three protesters stuck his bare feet to the ground and Arthur Ashe Stadium security worked for more than 30 minutes to be able to expel him from the venue.

Gauff will face off in the match for the title with the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, or with the American Madison Keys. It is not the first grand slam final for Gauff, who in 2022 was one step away from glory at Roland Garros, but who finally fell against the Polish Iga Swiatek.

“This is crazy. I grew up watching this tournament, so it means a lot to me to be in the final,” said tonight, just after her match, the African-American tennis player born in Delray Beach in 2004.

“There is a lot to celebrate, but the job is not done, so I hope it can be celebrated on Saturday,” he added.

With information from Efe

