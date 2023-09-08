Friday, September 8, 2023
US Open: Gauff reaches the final after beating Muchova in a rough game

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in Sports
0
US Open: Gauff reaches the final after beating Muchova in a rough game

Coco Gauff

Gauff was left with the passport to the final.

Gauff kept the passport to the final.

The US Open semifinals were interrupted by a protest by activists.

The United States already has its new star in women’s tennis. Coconut
Gauff, number 6 in the world at just 19 years old, qualified for the US Open final on Thursday and will try to get his first grand slam on Saturday.

(We recommend reading: US Open: this was the activist protest that interrupted the women’s semifinal).

Called to be the heir to the Williams sisters, Gauff defeated the Czech Karolina Muchova in the semifinals 6-4 and 7-5 in two hours and three minutes, and thus became the youngest American to reach the final of the ‘big’ New York since Serena Williams in 1999.

This semifinal encounter against Muchova, which Gauff nailed down on his sixth match point and had vibrant moments like a 40-shot point in the final game, was suspended for roughly 50 minutes early in the second set over an environmental protest in the stands. .

(Read here: Alcaraz, to the semifinals: his total ‘show’ to advance in the US Open).

One of the three protesters stuck his bare feet to the ground and Arthur Ashe Stadium security worked for more than 30 minutes to be able to expel him from the venue.

This is crazy. I grew up watching this tournament so it means a lot to me to be in the final.

Gauff will face off in the match for the title with the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, or with the American Madison Keys. It is not the first grand slam final for Gauff, who in 2022 was one step away from glory at Roland Garros, but who finally fell against the Polish Iga Swiatek.

“This is crazy. I grew up watching this tournament, so it means a lot to me to be in the final,” said tonight, just after her match, the African-American tennis player born in Delray Beach in 2004.

“There is a lot to celebrate, but the job is not done, so I hope it can be celebrated on Saturday,” he added.

With information from Efe

