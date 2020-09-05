In New York, the German tennis professional defeats the French Adrian Mannarino. US health authorities almost canceled the match because Zverev’s opponent had contact with a player who tested positive for the corona virus.

D.Germany’s best tennis professional Alexander Zverev has reached the last sixteen at the US Open after hours of waiting and uncertainty about his third-round game. “We were initially informed that we would rather not play. It was a back and forth, ”said the 23-year-old from Hamburg on Friday after the 6: 7 (4: 7), 6: 4, 6: 2, 6: 2 against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. In the fight for the quarter-finals, Zverev will now face the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The 21-year-old is number 99 in the world, Zverev is in seventh place and is fifth in the Grand Slam tournament in New York after the cancellations of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The third round match between Zverev and Mannarino had started a few hours late. As the American tennis association USTA announced, talks had previously been held with the health authorities. With reference to privacy and sensitivity to medical issues, no details could be disclosed.

Zverev said in the winner’s interview on the pitch that the postponement was related to the fact that Mannarino was one of the contacts of his compatriot Benoit Paire, who tested positive for the corona virus and was therefore excluded from the US Open. A group of up to eleven players therefore had to go into extra quarantine within the so-called bubble.

According to Zverev, New York State initially issued an order that Mannarino was not allowed to play. Actually, the game should have taken place directly after Angelique Kerber’s encounter against the American Ann Li. Kerber moved into the round of 16 with a clear two-set win. After that, the Louis Armstrong Stadium remained empty. Zverev and Mannarino did not initially appear in the facility’s second largest stadium.

“That was a strange day”

Instead, the German number one sat shirtless in front of his box at Arthur Ashe Stadium and watched the match between Denis Shapovalov (Canada) and Taylor Fritz (USA). Only around 11.10 p.m. German time did Zverev and Mannarino enter the place for their game. “That was a strange day, the players have to cope with that first,” said Germany’s tennis legend Boris Becker at Eurosport shortly after the game began.

The world number 39. Mannarino started well and won the first set in the tie-break. But then Zverev increased and also afforded less uncertainty about his own serve. In the third set, Mannarino had to be treated on his thigh and then seemed noticeably handicapped. The French did not give up, but had to admit defeat after 2:52 hours.