US Open: Djokovic sweeps the semifinals and flies to the grand final after beating Shelton

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Djokovic suffered in the final against a Shelton who put up a fight.
Djokovic suffered in the end against a Shelton who put up a fight.
The Serbian prevailed 3-6, 2-6, 6-7 over the American and dreams of his fourth US title.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
to f
With a victory against the young American Ben Shelton, the Serbian Novak
Djokovic qualified for his tenth US Open final on Friday, in which he could meet again with his great rival, Carlos Alcaraz.
(It may be of interest to you: Us Open: this is how the vibrant final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will be played).
Djokovic, who has reached all the Grand Slam finals of the year, took the first two sets 6-3 and 6-2 and then saved a set point from Shelton to score the third 7-5 (7/4 ).
The Serb will fight on Sunday in New York for his 24th Grand Slam title against the winner of the other semifinal on Friday between the Spanish Alcaraz and the Russian Daniil Medvedev
News in development…
With information from AFP
More news in EL TIEMPO
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Open #Djokovic #sweeps #semifinals #flies #grand #final #beating #Shelton
Leave a Reply