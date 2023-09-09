US Open: Djokovic sweeps the semifinals and flies to the grand final after beating Shelton

With a victory against the young American Ben Shelton, the Serbian Novak

Djokovic qualified for his tenth US Open final on Friday, in which he could meet again with his great rival, Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic, who has reached all the Grand Slam finals of the year, took the first two sets 6-3 and 6-2 and then saved a set point from Shelton to score the third 7-5 (7/4 ).

The Serb will fight on Sunday in New York for his 24th Grand Slam title against the winner of the other semifinal on Friday between the Spanish Alcaraz and the Russian Daniil Medvedev

With information from AFP

