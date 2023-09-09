Saturday, September 9, 2023
US Open: Djokovic sweeps the semifinals and flies to the grand final after beating Shelton

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in Sports
0
US Open: Djokovic sweeps the semifinals and flies to the grand final after beating Shelton

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic suffered in the final against a Shelton who put up a fight.

Djokovic suffered in the end against a Shelton who put up a fight.

The Serbian prevailed 3-6, 2-6, 6-7 over the American and dreams of his fourth US title.

With a victory against the young American Ben Shelton, the Serbian Novak
Djokovic qualified for his tenth US Open final on Friday, in which he could meet again with his great rival, Carlos Alcaraz.

(It may be of interest to you: Us Open: this is how the vibrant final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will be played).

Djokovic, who has reached all the Grand Slam finals of the year, took the first two sets 6-3 and 6-2 and then saved a set point from Shelton to score the third 7-5 (7/4 ).

The Serb will fight on Sunday in New York for his 24th Grand Slam title against the winner of the other semifinal on Friday between the Spanish Alcaraz and the Russian Daniil Medvedev

News in development…

With information from AFP

Recommended

