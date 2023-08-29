New York – From the ring of Novak Djokovic to the debacle of the Italians, before the two Matteo, Arnaldi and Berrettini, revived the fortunes of blue tennis, and from the joy of the revived Caroline Wozniacki to the first controversies over the behavior of the public. There are many themes that occupy the cover after the opening bars of the US Open, with a record jackpot of 65 million dollars.

The fourth slam of the season hadn’t started well at all for Italtennis, which had seen all five of its representatives eliminated – Lorenzo Musetti, Marco Cecchinato and Stefano Travaglia in the men’s tournament, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini in the women’s -, increasing the fears that the blue presence in New York would soon dwindle to a flicker. But then Matteo&Matteo, the ‘veteran’ and the rookie achieved, at the start of the second day, some successes which refreshed the environment. Berrettini unleashed a more than convincing performance against the French southpaw Ugo Humbert, n.33 in the ranking who has never managed to ‘read’ the trajectories of the Roman’s shots. Also in favor of Berrettini is the fact that he served rather well after some initial difficulties: 11 aces and only one double fault, 61% of firsts on the field with which he won 74% of the points and a good 59% of points conquered even with the second.

“It was a match that presented many pitfalls because we know each other well – his words -: I knew I had to play a good game and I succeeded. And I’m happy. There were many hard-fought games and it wasn’t easy at all”. But the first Italian victory of this edition of the US Open was that of Arnaldi.

The 22-year-old from Sanremo, n.61 Atp and making his absolute debut in New York, overtook the Australian Jason Kubler, who retired due to injury at the beginning of the second set, on the score of 6-3 1-0 (30-0) for the Ligurian after 50 minutes of the match. For Arnaldi it is the second success in a main draw Major after the one against the Colombian Galan at Roland Garros last May. As for those excluded, the most painful knockout was that of Lorenzo Musetti, beaten by a Frenchman, Titouan Droguet, with a score of 6-3, 0-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2. The Tuscan said he was very disappointed with his performance. “Today I never managed to find my level and I couldn’t keep my nerve, to stay calm. And this is the thing that I regret the most. The last three months have been good and it really hurts me that everything this happened in New York. Now I want to make up for it in the Davis Cup”.

Outside the slam they also found each other Stefano Travagliaovertaken by American Tommy Paul (6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1), and Marco Cecchinato, defeated by Russian Roman Safiullin (6-4, 6-2, 6-0). The first to leave the scene had been Elizabeth Cocciaretto, who lost 6-2 7-5 to Slovenian Kaja Juvan. Not even Jasmine Paolini was saved in the bad Italian night, who was defeated in three sets (6-2, 4-6, 6-1) by the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko. The night in New York, on the other hand, was bright for Novak Djokovic, who took the field just before midnight local time but was able to immediately show his best tennis. The Serbian overwhelmed the French Alexandre Muller in three sets, with a peremptory 6-0, 6-2, 6-3, guaranteeing himself to return number 1 in the world, but what satisfied him above all was his game.

“I’m very, very happy with how I feel, how I’m playing. It’s the start of the tournament, but I already like the level of my tennis and I hope to keep it,” said Djokovic. “I knew I would start the game very late but I was excited to take the field – he continued -, in the biggest, loudest and most exciting stadium in our sport. I think my performance showed how I felt, particularly in the first two sets. It was almost flawless tennis, ”he concluded. Enthusiastic for too Caroline Wozniacki, returning to Flushing Meadows after four years, between physical problems and two pregnancies that had convinced her to stop. The Danish former world No. 1 beat the Russian Tatiana Prozorova in straight sets (6-3, 6-2). “It’s great to be back she-she said she-she. I was very nervous but starting like this is really special.”