“This girl is very special,” said Dutch Micky Lawler NRC after Coco Gauff won her first professional tournament at the highest level in October 2019 in Linz, Austria. Lawler is president of the women’s tennis association WTA. “For someone of fifteen, she is not only extremely strong in tennis, but also mentally.” The sporting world had been introduced to Gauff for the first time a few months earlier, when she won in the first round against Venus Williams at Wimbledon and qualifier reached the last sixteen. She wanted to become the very best, she said in London.

Four years later, Gauff is on track to achieve her goal. She was the third American teenager among the women, after Tracy Austin and Serena Williams, to win the US Open on Saturday. In the final, Gauff was too strong for the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in three sets: 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2. It is her first Grand Slam title and the final victory in New York takes her to third place in the world rankings, behind the new number 1 Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek from Poland.

Calm and concentrated

In the final of the US Open, Gauff showed her mental strength. After losing the first set, she continued to serve poorly at the beginning of the second set, but survived two break points. And after she had taken a 3-1 lead moments later, Gauff was on the loose: her serve started to run better, she got Sabalenka moving more and more – not her opponent’s strongest point – and she managed to score even under great pressure. hitting back hard balls from the Belarusian.

While Sabalenka openly showed her frustrations, Gauff remained calm and focused after each lost point. Only after the match point did she allow her emotions to flow and burst into tears. At the awards ceremony, Gauff was laughing again and making herself heard in different ways. First she praised the “competition and fire” that Sabalenka brings to the court. “That is something that makes this sport better.” Gauff then dealt with critics who thought she had already reached her ceiling and a Grand Slam victory was too high for her. “You thought you put out my fire, but you actually made it flare up. I am on fire.” And finally, after receiving a check worth 2.8 million euros, she thanked Billie Jean King with a big smile. “Thank you Billie for fighting for this.” In 1973, former tennis champion King ensured that the US Open, as the first Grand Slam tournament, rewarded the winners of men and women equally.

Inspiring defeats

Gauff seems born for the spotlight and often knows how to choose the right words – sometimes serious, sometimes joking. After her semi-final at the US Open against the Czech Karolina Muchova, a match that was stopped for almost fifty minutes by climate demonstrators in the stands of the Arthur Ashe stadium, Gauff was mild. “If they believed they had to do this to be heard, that’s fine with me. It happened in a peaceful way.” And after her quarter-final against Jelena Ostapenko, at the request of the interviewer, she announced Novak Djokovic on court. “I’ll grab the microphone for this. Please pay attention to the number 1 in the world, winner of 23 slams, I believe. Novak Djokovic, woohoo!”

Gauff is mature for her age, also on the court. Defeats inspire her to work even harder, to improve herself where necessary, she said on Saturday after the final battle. In 2022, she had no chance against Iga Swiatek in her first Grand Slam final, at Roland Garros: 6-1 and 6-3. This year, on the clay in Paris, in the quarter-finals, she again had no chance against the Polish woman, who led the world rankings for 75 weeks until this weekend. “That’s when I knew I had to make a change,” Gauff said in New York. That did not work immediately, because at Wimbledon this year she already lost in the first round to compatriot Sofia Kenin. That defeat freed her from the suffocating idea that she had to win a Grand Slam before the age of twenty, just like her role model Serena Williams.

Brad Gilbert

Gauff added Brad Gilbert to her guidance team as an advisor. The 62-year-old American was number four in the world in the early 1990s, although he was not known as a great tennis talent. After his career, Gilbert coached Andre Agassi, whom he guided to six Grand Slam titles, and later also coached Andy Roddick and Andy Murray. Gilbert is known as a great strategist, but an important lesson he taught Gauff was to keep things in perspective, Jarmere Jenkins, one of Gauff’s coaches, said. to the BBC: five days a year you are unbeatable according to Gilbert, five days you play very poorly and for the rest you just have to do your best in every match.

Gauff won the WTA 500 tournament in Washington in early August, her biggest victory ever. A few weeks later she was the best in Cincinnati, a WTA 1000 tournament, the category below the grand slams. The question now is whether the US Open title for Gauff is the start of the successful career she saw for herself as a fifteen-year-old. Think big was her life motto at the time. To become the best tennis player of all time, she must win at least twenty Grand Slam tournaments. But first Gauff wants to enjoy her first major prize. “I’m very happy now, and also a very, very little bit relieved. Because honestly, I did it for myself, not for other people.”