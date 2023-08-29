New York – Lucky debut for Matthew Arnaldi at the US Open tennis in New York. The 22-year-old from Sanremo, n.61 ATP (equalized ‘best’), arrives in the second round after just 50 minutes of the match thanks to the withdrawal due to a knee injury by the Australian Jason Kubler, n.87 in the ranking, at 6-3, 1-0.

Arnaldi will face the Dutch in the second round Tallon Griekspoor, n.24 in the ranking and seeding or the young Frenchman Arthur Fils, n.48 ATP, making his absolute debut at the Us Open. amr