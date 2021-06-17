The US Open reopens to the public. The last Grand Slam of the season scheduled from 30 August to 12 September is back to normal and the stands may be full. After the 2020 edition behind closed doors, Federtennis USA has announced that all tickets for the fields and passes for the ground will be on sale in July. In 2019, in the two weeks of matches, there were 700,000 spectators in Flushing Meadows.

The decision is just the latest step towards a return to normal for New York. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that most restrictions would be relaxed because 70 percent of residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine. The US Open will be the first Grand Slam tournament to reopen to 100% of the public after the pandemic: the last time it happened was at the Australian Open in January-February 2020. The recently concluded Roland Garros were able to attend 5,000 spectators a day during the first week, 13,000 in the second. At Wimbledon, where tickets are on sale from today, the Centrale will be filled to 50%, but for the finals it will go up to 100%.