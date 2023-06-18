American golfers Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark shared the lead at the end of the third round of the US Open on Saturday in Los Angeles (California), where favorites like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler also positioned themselves for the final battle in this Grand Slam.

Fowler, who has not let his head down since Thursday signed the best round in the history of the tournament, was about to sleep again as the sole leader but was reached by Clark on the vibrant last hole on Saturday.

With a slim one-shot lead, Fowler hit his third bogey of the day on the final hole while Clark closed out his round with his fourth birdie, leaving them even at 10-under 200.

The two Americans will start in the final group of the final round on Sunday at the Los Angeles Country Club, where they are both bidding to lift their first Grand Slam trophy.

The 34-year-old Fowler is the more experienced of the duo, with five PGA trophies, and remains one of America’s most popular golfers since his remarkable 2014 season, when he finished second in two major tournaments ( US and British Open).

Winning the title “would be huge, especially here in Southern California with a lot of family and friends here this week,” Fowler said. “We have a chance tomorrow but, after what I’ve been through the last few years, I’m not afraid to fail. I’ve been there.”

On his side, Clark, 29, has just launched his showcase of PGA titles with his victory in May at the Wells Fargo Championship and has never dropped from 75th place in a ‘Major’.

The American duo will start the final round at 2:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. in Colombia) with only one stroke ahead of Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and three over American Scottie Scheffler, two sharks that will try to exploit the pressure of the co-leaders .

McIlroy, former world number one, was very solid on Saturday in a day in which the LA Country Club, venue for the first time of the event, finally presented the expected toughness with the return of the sun and heat to Los Angeles. The Northern Irishman, however, is not without urgency as he has not lifted a Grand Slam title since his fourth victory in this category at the 2014 PGA Championship.

The last to sign up for the final fight was Scheffler, the number one in the PGA, who hit a spectacular acceleration in the last five holes, in which he achieved two birdies and a fabulous 180-meter eagle on the 17th hole, the second longest. of his career.

Scheffler, who no longer has the threat that the Spanish Jon Rahm will snatch the world number one, wants to get rid of his second place in the US Open and the PGA Championship last year and gain a record of ‘Majors’ in which for now he wears an Augusta Masters (2022)

After making the cut by the minimum on Friday, the Spanish Jon Rahm lived another difficult day in this tournament that he won in 2021. The winner of the last Masters in Augusta was left alive on Friday by just one stroke and managed to at least extend his winning streak. 16 Grand Slam tournaments in a row making the cut.

Even so, the world number two’s hopes of getting into the fight for his second US Open trophy went through a dizzying comeback that he could not undertake on Saturday.

The Spaniard cut ground in the first half of the round with birdies on the first and eighth holes but failed to keep pace in the second, where he first stumbled into a bogey at 12 and closed it out with another at 18. With this card of 70 strokes (even), Rahm was left with a cumulative 212 (+2) in 38th place.

A long way from the title fight, the Basque left the field with the feeling that he had deserved a better result. “Today the field was difficult. Even in the morning it was a little firmer, faster, harder and the margins were much smaller today,” Rahm said.

The balance of Latin Americans

For his part, the Chilean Joaquín Niemann will start the final round from 20th place, with 210 strokes (par), Colombian Sebastián Muñoz from 47th with 214 (+4) and the Mexican Abraham Ancer in 55th with 216 (+6).

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news